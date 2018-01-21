Gunmen attack upscale hotel in Afghanistan's capital; at least 5 wounded

KABUL. KAZINFORM Four insurgents launched a new attack on the upscale Intercontinental Hotel in Afghanistan's capital, two of whom were still moving around in the upper floors of the establishment in the wee hours of Sunday, authorities said, according to EFE.

At least five people are confirmed to have been wounded in the attack.

The incident began when one of the attackers blew himself up outside the heavily guarded hotel at around 9 pm Saturday to enable his fellow gunmen to enter the establishment, Kabul police spokesman Basir Mujahid told EFE.

Exchanges of gunfire between the gunmen and security forces were continuing early Sunday, more than three hours after the attack was launched, he said, adding that two helicopters were flying over the area.

"The first floor of the five-story building has been completely cleared, and the second is about to be cleared. The two attackers who are still alive are moving between the third, fourth and fifth floors," Afghan Interior Ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said.

Thus far, five people who were on the first and second floors have been taken to area hospitals.

"There may be people dead in the upper floors, but we don't know the figures," Rahimi said.

The hotel, which caters to wealthy Afghans and foreigners, was the target of a similar attack in June 2011 that left 21 dead. The Taliban said they were behind that earlier attack, but no group so far has claimed responsibility for this latest assault.

Saturday's attack comes at a time - three years after the NATO-led combat mission in Afghanistan ended - when the proportion of national territory under the control of government forces has reportedly dwindled to just 57 percent.

That figure comes from an assessment by the Office of the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR), a body created by the United States Congress to provide independent and objective oversight of Afghanistan reconstruction projects and activities.