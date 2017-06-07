Gunmen kill one guard, injure 2 inside Iran parliament

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - A shooting incident has been reported this morning inside Iran's Parliament killing one.

Four armed men has charged at security officers guarding the front gate of Iranian Parliament this morning, shooting at one guard and fleeing the scene.

The armed men walked to gate one of Iran's Parliament at about 10:15 AM this morning and charged at the security guards. The armed men shot and injured some of the secuirty guards. No information is yet available of the identity of the shooter, Kazinform has learned from MEHR News Agency .



Following the attack, the entrance and exit gates to the Parliament's halls have been closed to reporters, and a number of lawmakers have left to investigate the incident.



It is reported that the three armed men have fled to the north building of parliament where the office of lawmakers is located, and are currently based there.



One of the four attackers has been arrested, According to Hossein Naghavi Hosseini, Spokesman for the Iranian Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee.



The other three are still inside the building housing lawmakers' offices.



The gunmen reportedly were among a protest gathering of depositors of Caspian credit institution in front of the Parliament. One gunman has reportedly opened fire and injured three civilians.



One of the gunmen has been reportedly identified as a suicide bomber and is currently surrounded by security force.



Gunmen have now reportedly taken into the streets around Parliament, opening fire. Civilians are lying on the ground in an attempt to avoid gunshots.



The number of injured has rose to 7 so far.



Other reports say the gunmen have opened fire at people while still inside the parliament's courtyard.



Interior Minister Rahmani Fazli has issued an order for holding an extraordinary security session in Tehran to investigate the shooting incidents at the Parliament and the Mausoleum of Imam Khomeini.



At least one of the gunmen is reportedly hiding on the second floor of the northern building. Latest reports indicate two of the gunmen have been surrounded by security forces on one of the floors in the parliament.