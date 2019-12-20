Gusting wind, blizzard and precipitation to hit Kazakhstan Dec 20

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Rainy and snowy weather will persist in most regions of the country today, the met service says. Fog and ice slick, snowstorm and gusting wind will hit some areas. Wind speed in southern parts will rise to 30mps and more.

Fog will blanket Zhambyl region. Blizzard and a 15-20mps wind, sometimes gusting to 23-28mps and exceeding 30mps (in southern areas) will strike the region. Black ice is forecast as well.

Wind speed in Kyzylorda and Mangistau regions will increase to 15-20mps at night and in the daytime, sometimes reaching 25mps. Fog and black ice are predicted as well.

Turkestan and North Kazakhstan regions will see fog, ice slick and a 15-20mps wind, sometimes gusting to 23-28mps. Snowstorm is expected in the North Kazakhstan region as well.

Foggy and windy weather as well as blizzard are forecast in Akmola region. Black ice is expected in the daytime.

Fog and ice slick as well as a 15-20mps wind are forecast in Almaty region.

Ground blizzard, fog, black ice and a 15-20mps wind sometimes gusting to 17-22mps in the daytime are expected in Atyrau region. Wind speed in the West Kazakhstan region will increase to 15-20mps. Some areas will see fog, ice slick and snowstorm.

Aktobe, Karaganda and Kostanay regions will be hit by a 15-23mps wind and snowstorm. Fog and black ice are predicted too.

Gusts of wind in the East Kazakhstan region will increase to 15-20mps, sometimes to 23-28mps. Snowstorm and fog are forecast as well.

Snowstorm and a 15-20mps, sometimes reaching 23-28mps, will strike Pavlodar region.