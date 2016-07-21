  • kz
    Gusting wind prostrated trees in Almaty

    15:33, 21 July 2016
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM Trees were prostrated in Almaty on July 20 when strong gusts of wind and heavy rainfall battered the city.

    According to Official Spokesperson of the Municipal Emergencies Department Sandugash Baimukhambetova, tree falling was recorded  in Turksib, Almaly and Auezov districts. Two trees fell on cars, while  others fell on roads. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

    Unstable weather with a stiff wind, rains and hail will continue hitting the city till July 23. 

    Weather in Kazakhstan News
