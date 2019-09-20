  • kz
    •

    Gusting wind to hit three regions of Kazakhstan Sep 21

    19:53, 20 September 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Gusting wind is forecast in three regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Thus, Kyzylorda region will be hit by a 15-20mps northeastern wind on September 21. Storm possibility is 95-100%.

    Mangistau region and the city of Aktau will see thunderstorm and northwestern wind up to 15-20mps. Storm possibility in Aktau is 90-95%.

    Thunderstorm and a 15-20mps northern and northwestern wind are forecast for Atyrau region. Gusts of northwestern wind in the city of Atyrau will increase to 15-18mps. Storm possibility is 80-85%.


