TARAZ. KAZINFORM Gusting wind is expected to hit Zhambyl region on February 22, Kazinform reports.

According to Kazhydromet, a 15-20mps southwestern, western wind sometimes gusting to 23-28mps will hit the region. In the morning and in the daytime wind speed may exceed 30mps in some areas.

Fog and ice slick as well as ground blizzard are forecast as well.