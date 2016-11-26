  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Gusty wind and blizzard to hit Kazakhstan

    09:30, 26 November 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Weather with precipitation is expected in most regions of Kazakhstan today. Fog, black ice, blizzard and bleak wind are forecast for some areas of the country, according to Kazhydromet.

    Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter Akmola, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Mangistau, Aktobe, Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan and Kyzylorda regions. Gusts may reach up to 25 mps in West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, kostanay, North Kazakhstan and Akmola regions.

    Almaty, South Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Mangistau, Aktobe, West Kazakhstan and Atyrau regions will be steeped in fog.

    Blizzard will hit Akmola, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Mangistau, Aktobe, South Kazakhstan and Kyzylorda regions.

    Black ice will cover roads in West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Mangistau, Aktobe, Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan and Kyzylorda regions.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan News Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!