Gusty wind and ice slick forecast for some regions of Kazakhstan on Oct 4

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Meteorologists predict that precipitation will persist in most regions of Kazakhstan today, October 4, Kazinform reports.

According to Kazhydromet, fair weather without precipitation will be observed only in western Kazakhstan. Chances of fog, stiff wind and ice slick will be high in northern and northwestern parts of the country.



Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will hit Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Akmola, Aktobe, South Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Almaty, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda and East Kazakhstan regions.



Fog will blanket South Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Akmola, North Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions.



Black ice is forecast to cover roads in North Kazakhstan, Akmola and Aktobe regions.