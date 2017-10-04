  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Gusty wind and ice slick forecast for some regions of Kazakhstan on Oct 4

    08:15, 04 October 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Meteorologists predict that precipitation will persist in most regions of Kazakhstan today, October 4, Kazinform reports.

    According to Kazhydromet, fair weather without precipitation will be observed only in western Kazakhstan. Chances of fog, stiff wind and ice slick will be high in northern and northwestern parts of the country.

    Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will hit Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Akmola, Aktobe, South Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Almaty, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda and East Kazakhstan regions.

    Fog will blanket South Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Akmola, North Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions.

    Black ice is forecast to cover roads in North Kazakhstan, Akmola and Aktobe regions.

     

     

    Tags:
    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!