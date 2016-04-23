  • kz
    Gusty wind and rain showers to persist in Kazakhstan on Saturday

    09:05, 23 April 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Stiff wind and shower rains with thunderstorms are forecast to persist in most regions of Kazakhstan today, April 23. Fog is expected in some areas of the country at night and in the morning.

    According to Kazhydromet, wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter Aktobe, Kostanay, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Atyrau and Kyzylorda regions.
    Fog will blanket North Kazakhstan, Mangystau, Akmola, Zhambyl and Karaganda regions.
    High fire hazard will persist in Aktobe region.

    Kazakhstan Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
