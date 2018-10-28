Gusty wind and rains forecast in Kazakhstan Oct 28

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Gusty wind, fog and precipitation are forecast October 29 in most regions of Kazakhstan. Heavy rail will fall in northern parts. Sunny weather is expected in western regions only.

According to Kazhydromet, ice slick is expected in northern Kazakhstan.



Wind gusts in some areas of Zhambyl region will increase to 15-20m/s, reaching 23-28m/s in the daytime and exceeding 30m/s in southwestern parts of the country.



Wind speed in Kyzylorda region will rise to 18-23m/s sometimes exceeding 30m/s.



Fog and ice slick as well as wind gusting up to 15-20m/s, sometimes reaching 23-28m/s are predicted for Akmola region.

Gusty wind will hit Turkestan region mostly at night, reaching 15-20m/s in the daytime and 23-28m/s at night.



Wind speed in West Kazakhstan, Karaganda regions, in the daytime in Atyrau, Aktobe and Almaty regions will increase to 15-23m/s. Fog will blanket parts of Aktobe region.



Gusts of wind in Kostanay, Pavlodar, and North Kazakhstan regions will increase to 15-20 m/s, sometimes to 23-28 m/s. Fog and ice slick are predicted at night in Kostanay, and North Kazakhstan regions.



Fog will descend on Mangistau region.