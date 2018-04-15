Gusty wind and thunderstorm in store for Kazakhstan on Sunday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Weather without precipitation will persist in most regions of Kazakhstan today, April 15. Occasional rains are forecast only for eastern and southern Kazakhstan. Parts of the country will observe thunderstorm, fog, stiff wind and even hail, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Wind with gusts up to 15-20 mps will batter South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Almaty, Kostanay, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, and Mangistau regions. Gusts may reach up to 23-28 mps in parts of Zhambyl, Almaty, and East Kazakhstan regions.



Meteorologists predict that thunderstorm may hit East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, and Kyzylorda regions.



Chances of hail will be high in Zhambyl and Kyzylorda regions.



Fog will blanket parts of North Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Karaganda, and Zhambyl regions.