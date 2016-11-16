Gusty wind, black ice forecast for most regions of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Disturbed weather will persist in most regions of Kazakhstan today. It will bring blizzard to central and eastern Kazakhstan. Only northern Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation. Fog, gusty wind and black ice are expected in some areas of the country.

According to Kazhydromet, Kazakhstan's national weather service, fog, black ice and wind with gusts up to 17-22 mps are forecast in Almaty region.



Gusts of wind may reach up to 23 mps in Zhambyl region. It will be tormented by fog and black ice as well.



Fog, black ice and wind gusting up to 15-20 mps are also expected in East Kazakhstan, South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda and Atyrau regions.



Fog will blanket Mangistau and Kostanay regions.



Blizzard will hit Karaganda region.