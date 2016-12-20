Gusty wind, blizzard forecast for most regions of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Disturbed weather with snowfall, blizzard, fog, black ice and stiff wind will persist in most regions of Kazakhstan today, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter Akmola, Karaganda, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Kostanay, Aktobe and West Kazakhstan regions. Gusts of wind may reach up to 23-28 mps in Akmola, Karaganda, Pavlodar and Kostanay regions.



Blizzard is forecast to hit West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Karaganda, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan and Akmola regions.



Almaty, Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Kostanay, Kyzylorda and Mangistau regions will be steeped in fog.



Black ice will cover roads in Mangistau, Kyzylorda, Aktobe, South Kazakhstan and Atyrau regions.