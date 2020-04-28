Gusty wind expected in Kazakhstan Apr 28

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Unstable weather persists in some regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports with the reference to RSE Kazhydromet.

Squall wind of 15-20 mps gusting to 23-28 mps is expected in Turkestan region.

15-20 mps with the gusts of 23-28 mps will blow in Zhambyl region during the day. Hail is expected in the area in the morning and in the afternoon.

Strong wind of 15-20 mps with the gusts of 23-28 mps and hail is predicted for Atyrau, Aktobe, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda regions Karaganda regions.

Dense fog patches will cover some areas of North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, West Kazakhstan regions. 15-20 mps wind is expected to blow in the regions on April 28.

Fog, hail and wind of 15-20 mps are expected in some parts of Akmola region.