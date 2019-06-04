Gusty wind, precipitation in store for several regions of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Gusty wind and precipitation are forecast for several regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Northern and northeastern wind with gusts of 15-20 mps, reaching 23 mps will batter Kyzylorda region in the morning and during the daytime on June 5. Dust storm will hit parts of the region. Probability of storm is 95-100%.



Torrential rain will douse East Kazakhstan region on June 5. Chances of hail, thunderstorm and squall will be high in the region as well. Southeastern-southwestern wind gusting up to 25 mps is expected in the region.



On June 5, the city of Ust-Kamenogorsk will see thunderstorm, hail, and 15-20 mps southeastern wind. Semey will brace for thunderstorm and hail. Gusts of southeastern and southwestern wind may reach up to 15-20 mps there.



Kostanay region will observe thunderstorm, hail, and northwestern wind gusting up to 15-20 mps on June 5. As for Kostanay city, it will see thunderstorm and 15-20 mps northwestern wind. Probability of storm is 90-95%.



Thunderstorm, squall, southwestern wind with gusts of 15-20 mps are in store for Turkestan region on June 5.



Probability of storm in Aktobe region on June 5 is 90-95%. It will be hit by northern and northwestern wind gusting up to 15-20 mps.