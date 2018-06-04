Gusty wind, showers forecast for Kazakhstan on Monday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Most regions will see occasional showers and stiff wind today, June 4, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.Disturbed weather with rains, thunderstorms, bleak wind, dust storm, fog, and hail is forecast for most regions of the country. Only western and southwestern Kazakhstan will enjoy fair weather.

Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter Akmola, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Pavlodar, Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Mangistau, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, and West Kazakhstan regions. Gusts may reach up to 23-25 mps in North Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions.



Thunderstorm is expected in Almaty, Pavlodar, Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Akmola, East Kazakhstan, and Karaganda regions.



Akmola, East Kazakhstan, and Karaganda regions will see patches of fog.



Chances of hail will be high in Akmola, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, and North Kazakhstan regions.



Dust storm may hit Aktobe and Mangistau regions.



Extreme fire hazard will persist in Mangistau region.