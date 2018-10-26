Gusty wind to batter 3 regions of Kazakhstan on Saturday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Strong wind is expected to hit three regions of Kazakhstan tomorrow, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Southwestern and western wind with gusts of 15-20 mps and even 25 mps will batter North Kazakhstan region on October 27. In Petropavlovsk, gusts of wind will reach 15-20 mps. Chances of storm are 90-95%.



Wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will blow in Kostanay region on October 27. Probability of storm is 90-95%.



Southern and southwestern wind will gust up to 15-20 mps in Akmola region the same day. Meteorologists predict that gusty wind will reach Astana as well. Probability of storm is 85-90%.