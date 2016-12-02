Gusty wind to hit Astana, 6 regions of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Stiff wind and blizzard are forecast in six regions of Kazakhstan and Astana city in the upcoming days, Kazinform has learnt from the Committee for emergencies of the Internal Affairs Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Southeastern wind with gusts up to 15-20 mps, blizzard and black ice are expected in Astana on December 3-5.



Gusts of wind may reach up to 23-28 mps in Akmola region in the upcoming days. Blowing snow and black ice are forecast for this region as well.



Gusty wind will also hit Almaty, South Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Karaganda and East Kazakhstan regions this weekend.



Chances of precipitation will be high in South Kazakhstan, Zhambyl and East Kazakhstan regions on December 4. Fog, black ice and blizzard are forecast for East Kazakhstan region.



Meteorologists predict that flooding is expected in South Kazakhstan and Zhambyl regions on December 3-4.