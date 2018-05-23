Gusty wind to persist in most regions of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Most regions of Kazakhstan on Wednesday will be doused by occasional rains with only western and southwestern Kazakhstan enjoying fair weather. Parts of the country will see thunderstorms, hail, stiff winds, dust storms and patches of fog, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps and sometimes to 23-28 mps will batter East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, South Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, Akmola, Almaty, Kostanay, Karaganda, and Aktobe regions.



Wind will cause dust storms in South Kazakhstan and Kyzyloda regions.



Patches of fog will be observed in East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Akmola, and Kostanay regions at night and early in the morning.



Chances of hail will be high in East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, and Almaty regions.



Meteorologists predict that extreme heat will grip Atyrau region in the afternoon.



It is to be recalled that a monster wind hit the Kazakh capital Astana on Tuesday injuring dozens of people, damaging buildings and cars and overthrowing cranes and benches.