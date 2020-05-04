Gusty wind to pound most regions of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Inclement weather will persist in eastern Kazakhstan. The west of the country will enjoy weather without precipitation. Parts of western Kazakhstan will see fog, thunderstorm, stiff wind, hail, squall, and dust storm, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will batter East Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Karaganda, Almaty, North Kazakhstan, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Akmola, West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Mangistau, and Zhambyl regions. Wind may gust up to 25 mps in Pavlodar region.

Chances of hail will be high in parts of Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, and Almaty regions.

Thunderstorm is forecast in parts of Zhambyl, Mangistau, Almaty, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, and Pavlodar regions. Squall may hit Pavlodar and East Kazakhstan regions.

Fog will blanket parts of Kostanay, Karaganda, and Akmola regions.

Meteorologists predict that dust storm may hit Kyzylorda region.