  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Gusty wind will effect most regions of Kazakhstan on Friday

    07:19, 26 February 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Most regions of Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation today, February 26.

    According to Kazhydromet, Kazakhstan's national weather service, gusty wind will batter Almaty, Zhambyl, Akmola, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay and South Kazakhstan regions. In some parts of the country gusts of wind may reach up to 24-30 mps.
    Fog will blanket Zhambyl, Akmola, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Atyrau, Mangystau, Aktobe, North Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, Pavlodar and Karaganda regions.
    Meteorologists warn motorists and pedestrians of black ice that will cover roads in Karaganda, Atyrau, Kostanay, Akmola and West Kazakhstan regions.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!