Gusty wind will effect most regions of Kazakhstan on Friday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Most regions of Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation today, February 26.

According to Kazhydromet, Kazakhstan's national weather service, gusty wind will batter Almaty, Zhambyl, Akmola, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay and South Kazakhstan regions. In some parts of the country gusts of wind may reach up to 24-30 mps.

Fog will blanket Zhambyl, Akmola, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Atyrau, Mangystau, Aktobe, North Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, Pavlodar and Karaganda regions.

Meteorologists warn motorists and pedestrians of black ice that will cover roads in Karaganda, Atyrau, Kostanay, Akmola and West Kazakhstan regions.