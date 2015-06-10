Gusty winds, rain showers grip Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Inclement weather will bring rains, thunderstorms, stiff wind and hail to Kazakhstan today, June 10, according to Kazhydromet.

Wind with gusts up to 15-20 mps will batter Akmola, Kostanay, Karaganda, Zhambyl, North Kazakhstan and East Kazakhstan regions. Meteorologists predict that gusts of wind in Pavlodar region may reach up to 17-22 mps. High fire hazard will persist in Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, South Kazakhstan, Zhambyl and Almaty regions.