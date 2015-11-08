  • kz
    Gusty winds to dominate much of Kazakhstan on Sunday

    10:13, 08 November 2015
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Most regions of Kazakhstan will be hit by precipitation, snow, blizzard, fog, ice-slick and stiff wind today, November 8. Only western Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation.

    Gusty wind is expected to torment almost all regions of Kazakhstan, including Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Akmola and Karaganda regions. Gusts of wind may reach up to 17-26 mps in East Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Aktobe, Almaty, Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan and Kyzylorda regions. Fog will blanket some parts of Mangystau, Atyrau, Kyzylorda, South Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Almaty, Kostanay and North Kazakhstan regions. It will be slippery in Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, Kostanay and Akmola regions.

    Kazakhstan Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
