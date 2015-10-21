  • kz
    Gusty winds to torment most regions of Kazakhstan

    07:23, 21 October 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Weather with precipitation, stiff wind, and fog will persist in Kazakhstan today, October 21. According to Kazhydromet, only southeastern and western Kazakhstan will enjoy fair weather.

    Ice slick is forecast for North Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions. Gusty wind will hit Aktobe, Akmola, Kyzylorda, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, South Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar and Karaganda regions. Wind gusting up to 16-22 mps will batter Kostanay and Zhambyl regions. It will be foggy in North Kazakhstan region.

    Kazakhstan Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
