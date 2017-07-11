Guterres pledges UN support to Iraqi government, people in Mosul

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Following the Iraqi government's declaration that its forces have liberated the northern city of Mosul from Daesh fighters, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has paid tribute to the country's people and government and vowed United Nations' support to aid the displaced communities and restore rule of law in the freed areas. Kazinform has learnt from WAM .

"The recovery of Mosul is a significant step in the fight against terrorism and violent extremism," the Secretary-General said in a statement attributable to his spokesperson.

Mr. Guterres said the UN would stand by the government as it creates the conditions for "voluntary, safe and dignified return" of the displaced communities, as well as to restore the rule of law, prevent a return to violence and foster accountability for all violations.

In the statement, he also lauded the "courage, determination and perseverance" of the people and Government, and added condolences for the loss of lives and wishes for those injured.

The UN has called for US$985 million to aid humanitarian projects, of which 43 percent has been received, leaving a gap of $562 million.

Photo: UNHCR/ Ivor Prickett