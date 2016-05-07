  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Gwen Stefani joined by George Clooney and Julia Roberts for most epic Carpool Karaoke

    13:19, 07 May 2016
    Photo: None
    LOS ANGELES. KAZINFORM - In the latest segment of Carpool Karaoke Gwen Stefani goes for a ride with host James Corden, but she wasn't the only celebrity hopping in the car, Kazinform has learnt from Buro247.kz.

    After Stefani and Corden rocked out to her hits Rich Girl and Don't Speak, the two were joined by Hollywood stars and Oscar winners George Clooney and Julia Roberts to make this episode epic!
    All four of them then belted out Hollaback Girl and sang along to Queen's We Are the Champions.
    Watch the latest Carpool Karaoke below!

    Tags:
    Celebrities News Entertainment
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!