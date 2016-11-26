Haikou hosts 2nd China-Central Asian Cooperation Dialogue Meeting

BEIJING-HAIKOU. KAZINFORM - Ambassador of Kazakhstan to China H.E. Shakhrat Nuryshev was invited to make a speech at the 2nd China-Central Asia Cooperation Dialogue Meeting in Haikou, Hainan Province on November 25, Kazinform correspondent reports from China.

Themed "Carry forward the spirit of Silk Road and promote cooperation and win-win", the meeting brought together ambassadors of Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan accredited in the People's Republic of China as well as Chinese officials and the mayor of Haikou.

In his remarks Ambassador Nuryshev talked about China-Kazakhstan cooperation within the framework of the New Economic Policy "Nurly Zhol" and the Silk Road Economic Belt.



Kazakh diplomat congratulated those present on the forthcoming 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and the five Central Asian countries.

Nuryshev drew attention of the participants to Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev's initiatives called to create the unified Eurasian economic space in the region through closer interaction between the SCO, EEU and the Silk Road Economic Belt.

To promote the initiative on formation of the Eurasian transit and transport hub Shakhrat Nuryshev suggested making maximum use of the existing railway routes via Kazakhstan to Europe, the Persian Gulf and Asia-Pacific countries and the international transit corridor "Western Europe- Western China", the Khorgos International Center of Boundary Cooperation and the Special Economic Zone "Khorgos-Eastern Gate".

The ambassador invited participants of the meeting to visit Kazakhstan that readies to host several grandiose events, including the 2017 Winter Universiade, the International specialized exhibition "EXPO 2017" and the Year of China's Tourism.

The China-Central Asia Cooperation Dialogue was created to promote the development of friendly relations between China and the five countries of Central Asia and build a cooperation platform for transforming the complementary economic advantages into practical cooperation.