    Hail and gusty wind to hit parts of Kazakhstan

    15:38, 18 June 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet Weather Service has issued storm alerts for two regions of Kazakhstan. 


    Rains, storms, gusty winds and hail, south-east wind shifting to north-west blowing 17-22 m/s, sometimes battering up to 23-28 m/s are forecast for East Kazakhstan region for June 19.

    Thunderstorms, hail, north-west wind blowing 15-20 m/s are expected to strike Kostanay region on Tuesday.

    The chances of storm are high up to 90-95%.

    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
