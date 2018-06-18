Hail and gusty wind to hit parts of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet Weather Service has issued storm alerts for two regions of Kazakhstan.



Rains, storms, gusty winds and hail, south-east wind shifting to north-west blowing 17-22 m/s, sometimes battering up to 23-28 m/s are forecast for East Kazakhstan region for June 19.



Thunderstorms, hail, north-west wind blowing 15-20 m/s are expected to strike Kostanay region on Tuesday.



The chances of storm are high up to 90-95%.