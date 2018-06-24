  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Hail and storm forecast for Astana

    09:48, 24 June 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet Weather Service has issued storm alerts for Astana city and Akmola region for three days to come.

    Northwest wind shifting to north-east will blow 15-20 m/s on June 24-26 with thunderstorms, squalling wind and hail predicted. Heavy downpours will hit the region on Monday and Tuesday. 

    High wind gusting 15-20 m/s, thunderstorms, hail are expected to batter Astana today all day long and next 24 hours. The chances of storm are high.

    Tags:
    Astana Kazhydromet Weather in Kazakhstan Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!