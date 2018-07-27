Hail and storm to roll across E Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet Weather Service released a weather forecast for three days to come, Kazinform reports.



Despite occasional rains, temperatures will climb to 25-30 degrees Celsius in the northern regions of Kazakhstan, while mercury will rise as high as 40-42 degrees Celsius in the south-west of the country. The eastern part of the country will observe occasional rains, possible hail, gusty winds and temperature variations, a release reads.