Hail and thunderstorms to grip Kazakhstan Friday

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Rains and thunderstorms, high wind, hail, and squall are forecast for the greater part of Kazakhstan for Friday, July 5, 2019.Squall, hail, and high wind are to hit Akmola, North Kazakhstan regions with fog predicted in the night.

Wind gusting 15-20 m/s is to sweep across Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Pavlodar, and Karaganda regions, Kazhydromet reports.



Hail and strong wind are expected to strike East Kazakhstan region.



High heat is to scorch Kyzylorda and Mangistau regions.



Fire threat remains high in Kyzylorda, Aktobe, Karaganda, Turkestan, Zhambyl, and Almaty regions.