Hail and thunderstorms to rule the day in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Inclement weather with occasional rains and bleak wind will take hold of most regions of Kazakhstan today, June 8.However, according to Kazhydromet, western Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation.

Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter Zhambyl, North Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, Akmola, Kyzylorda, Kostanay, Pavlodar, Aktobe, Karaganda, Almaty and South Kazakhstan regions. Thunderstorms and hail are expected in East Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan and Zhambyl regions Rains will douse Akmola, Kyzylorda, Kostanay, Pavlodar, Aktobe, Karaganda, Almaty and South Kazakhstan regions. Extreme heat will persist in Almaty, Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan regions. Dust storm is set to blanket Almaty region. Meteorologists also warm residents of Atyrau, Kyzylorda, South Kazakhstan, Zhambyl and Almaty regions of high fire hazard.