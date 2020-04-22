Hail, cold snap expected in Kazakhstan in coming days

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Lower temperatures, hail and occasional showers are in store for Kazakhstan on April 23-25, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

According to Kazakhstan’s national weather agency, a northern cyclone will affect the weather conditions in most regions of the country in the coming days.

A mix of rain and snow and gusty wind are forecast for the north of the country. Meteorologists warn of possible cold snap bringing hail to northern Kazakhstan on April 23.

Another cold cyclone will bring no precipitation and lower temperatures countrywide.