  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Hail expected in Astana on Wed

    15:14, 21 August 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM A storm is expected to batter Astana on August 22, Kazhydromet reports. 

    Thunderstorms, north-west, western wind gusting 15-20 m/s are forecast to roll through Astana tomorrow. Patches of fog are to blanket in the morning and evening. Hail is likely to hit the city during the day.

    A heavy downpour is expected on August 22 in Akmola region in the night accompanied by thunderstorms locally, fog, hail and wind gusting sometimes up to 25 m/s.

    Tags:
    Astana Kazhydromet Weather in Kazakhstan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!