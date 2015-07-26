Hail expected in northern regions of Kazakhstan on Sunday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Rain and thunderstorm are expected in northern, western, southwestern and central parts of Kazakhstan on Sunday. Besides, hail is possible in northern part of the country and the other parts of the territory of the country will remain without precipitation, "Kazhydromet" informs.

Thunderstorm, strong wind are expected in Almaty, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Akmola regions and a dust storm in Almaty region.

Thunderstorm in spots, fog at night and strong wind are forecast for Kostanay region. Thunderstorm, strong wind, possible hail and fog at night and early in the morning are expected in Pavlodar region.

Strong heat is also expected in Zhambyl, Atyrau, Almaty, Mangystau, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda regions.

High fire risk will remain in most parts of the country.