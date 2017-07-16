Hail expected in six regions of Kazakhstan on July 16

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Unstable weather persists on most of the territory of Kazakhstan, on Sunday, July 16, with the passage of the frontal sections. Meteorologists expect rains with thunderstorms, hail, and strong winds in some places that will cause dust storms in the south. It is expected to be foggy in the north at night and in the morning. No precipitation expected only in the west and south of the country.

According to Kazhydromet, thunderstorms, hail, and winds increase up to 15-20 m/s are expected in Akmola, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, and Karaganda regions. In some places in Akmola and North Kazakhstan regions, fog is expected.

In some places in Zhambyl and Kyzylorda regions in the afternoon, wind is expected to increase up to 15-20 m/s, in the Kyzylorda region with sandstorms.

In the afternoon in Almaty and Aktobe regions thunderstorms, in the Aktobe region with strong winds up to 15-20 m/s.

High temperatures are expected in the afternoon in Atyrau and in some parts of West Kazakhstan region.

In some parts of South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Aktobe, Kostanay, Karaganda, Zhambyl, and Almaty regions high fire danger remains in place.