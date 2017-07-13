Hail forecast for 9 regions of Kazakhstan on Thursday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Disturbed weather will take hold of most regions of Kazakhstan on Thursday. It will bring rains, thunderstorms, hail, stiff wind, fog and dust storm to the country. Only western Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation, according to Kazhydromet.

Wind gusting up to 23-28 mps will batter Zhambyl and South Kazakhstan regions. In Akmola, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, East Kazakhstan, Almaty, Kyzylorda, Mangistau and Aktobe regions gusts will reach 15-20 mps.



Chances of hail will be high in Zhambyl, Akmola, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, East Kazakhstan, Almaty and Kyzylorda regions.



Dust storm is expected in South Kazakhstan region.



Kostanay region will be steeped in fog at night and early in the morning.



Meteorologists predict that high fire hazard will persist in Kyzylorda, South Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Aktobe, Kostanay, Karaganda, Zhambyl and Almaty regions.