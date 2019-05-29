Hail in forecast for N and W Kazakhstan on Wednesday

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Meteorologists predict that thunderstorms, patches of fog, squall, hail, and dust storms are forecast for Kazakhstan on Wednesday, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Inclement weather accompanied by occasional showers will linger in the west, southwest and northwest of the country.



Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter Kostanay, Mangistau, North Kazakhstan, Turkestan, Aktobe, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Akmola, and Atyrau regions. Wind will be accompanied by a dust storm in Turkestan region.



Chances of squall and hail will be high in Atyrau, Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, and Mangistau regions.



Patches of fog will blanket Aktobe region.



High fire hazard will persist in Aktobe, Karaganda, Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Zhambyl, and Kostanay regions.