AKTAU. KAZINFORM - Thunderstorm and hail are in store for Mangistau region tomorrow, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

"Chances of thunderstorm and hail will be high in Mangistau region on May 23. Southeastern-northwestern wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will batter parts of the region. Thunderstorm is forecast for the city of Aktau on May 23," Kazhydromet said in a statement.