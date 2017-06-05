Hail possible in Astana on June 6

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The weather in Astana is changing due to the cyclone shifting from Scandinavia. The associated atmospheric front will bring rains to Kazakh capital, Kazinform reports with reference to astana.gov.kz.

On June 6 it will be partly cloudy, occasional rain, a chance of hail. East to northwest wind, 9-14 m/s. +7...+ 9°С at night and +19...+ 21°С during the day.

On June 7 partly cloudy, no precipitation. North-west, West wind 9-14 m/s. +5...+7°C at night, +20...+22°C during the day.

On June 8 partly cloudy, rain and storm in the afternoon. Western wind 9-14 m/s. +8...+10°С at night, +21...+23°С during the day.