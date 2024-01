KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM A cyclone has embraced today Karaganda region triggering off hail shower and a great drop in temperature, Kazhydromet reports.

Increase of wind up to 20 m/s is expected in the region till the end of the day. Snow and rain are forecast to fall across the region.



Tomorrow the region is projected to enjoy weather without precipitation though the wind gusting 15-20 m/s will linger.