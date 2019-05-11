Hail to batter Kazakhstan's north and west

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The greater part of Kazakhstan is to enjoy today, May 11, weather without precipitation, Kazhydromet reports.

The west, north-west and north are set to observe rains and thunderstorms. Patches of fog are expected locally the countrywide, dust storm is to hit south. Hail is forecast to batter the west, north-west and north of Kazakhstan on Sat.



Thunderstorms and strong wind, hail and squalls are to hit Akmola, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan regions.



Wild wind accompanied by dust storm is predicted to sweep across Turkestan, Zhambyl, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kyzylorda, Kostanay regions.

High heat is to linger today in Atyrau region.