Hail to douse South Kazakhstan region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Storm alert is in effect in South Kazakhstan region, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Heavy rainfall is forecast to douse South Kazakhstan region at night and daytime on April 25. Chances of thunderstorm and hail will be high in the region on that day as well.



Southwestern wind will gust up to 15-20 mps in late afternoon today. Gusts may even reach 24-29 mps. On April 25, gusty southwestern and northwestern wind will continue to blow through the region with gusts ranging from 15 to 25 mps.