    Hail to hit Kazakhstan on July 10

    08:33, 10 July 2015
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Erratic weather patterns persist in the northern, central, eastern and south-eastern parts of the country, according to the Emergency Committee under the Ministry of Interior.

    Strong winds of 15-20 mps are expected in Akmola, Almaty, Karaganda, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions. In North Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, Pavlodar regions wind will strenghten to 15-22 mps. Hail is expected in the afternoon.

    Heatwave persists in Atyrau, Mangystau and West-Kazakhstan regions. Extremely high fire danger still remains in most areas of Aktobe, Kyzylorda, South Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, and Almaty regions of Kazakhstan.

