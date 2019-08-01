Hail to hit the most part of Kazakhstan Aug 1

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Unsteady weather is expected to linger for another day across Kazakhstan bringing locally thundershowers and heavy downpours, Kazhydromet reports.

Squall,hail and strong wind gusting up to 23-28m/s are forecast for August 1 for WestKazakhstan region.

Squall andhigh wind are expected to sweep across Kyzylorda, Atyrau, Aktobe regions at aspeed of 15-20m/s, 23-25m/s, hail may hit Atyrau region locally.

Hail, fogand strong wind are predicted to grip today North Kazakhstan region.

Kostanay,Akmola, Zhambyl regions are to face hail and wind gusting up to 15-20m/s, 23-25m/s.

Intense heatis forecast to scorch Akmola, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan,locally North Kazakhstan and Karaganda regions during the day.

Fire threatremains high in Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Almaty, Karaganda, locally inAktobe, and East Kazakhstan regions.