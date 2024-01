ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet has issued weather warning for West Kazakhstan region.

Increase of wind up to 15-20 m/s, thunderstorms and hail are predicted to strike West Kazakhstan region today, the message reads.



Thunderstorms, hail and increase of western wind up to 18 m/s are expected in Uralsk today.

Wind gusting up to 15-20 m/s will blow tomorrow, June 7 across the region.