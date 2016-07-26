Hail to strike northern Kazakhstan Jul 26

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Frontal-type precipitation, primarily rains with thunderstorms as well as strong gusts of wind will dominate in Kazakhstan on July 26, Kazhydromet says.

Fog will descend in northern parts of the country and hail will strike some areas. Sunny weather is predicted for southern and south-eastern regions only.

Gusts of wind in Mangistau, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe and Kostanay regions will increase up to 15-20 m per s.

Fog will blanket Akmola and Pavlodar regions at night and in the morning. Strong wind up to 15-20 m per s will strike the regions too.

Foggy weather as well as hail is forecast in parts of the North Kazakhstan region.

Wind speed in the East Kazakhstan region will rise to 15-20 m per s. Hail is possible there.

Foggy weather is predicted for Karaganda region at night and in the morning.

Fervent heat will stay in Almaty, Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan regions and in some areas of Karaganda region.

Extremely high fire risk remains in Kyzylorda region and in some areas of South Kazakhstan, Zhambyl and Karaganda regions.