Hajj mission set up to control and arrange pilgrimage

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Social Development Minister of Kazakhstan Darkhan Kaletayev chaired a meeting on arranging the Hajj pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia.

Heads of the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Kazakhstan, concerned state bodies and reps of Scat and Fly Nas air carriers took part in it, the ministry's press service reports.



Those gathered focused on timely arrivals and departures of Kazakhstanis during the Hajj trips, mandatory vaccination and visa issuance.



As stated there, this year Saudi Arabia granted 3,000 Hajj quotas for Kazakhstan's Muslims willing to perform Hajj.



The Social Development Ministry jointly with Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Kazakhstan have founded the Hajj mission to control and organize the Hajj pilgrimage. Kazakhstan's pilgrims will arrive in Saudi Arabia during the period of August 9-15, and will return home until September 1.