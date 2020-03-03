  • kz
    Hakaton Yassawi SmartTech held in Turkestan

    12:19, 03 March 2020
    TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM The Hakaton Yassawi SmartTech came to an end in Turkestan region.

    The competition of IT projects brought together about 100 participants from 15 universities from all over the country, the regional administration’s press service reports.

    The team of Toraigyrov Pavlodar State University won the Grand Prix. It also won a chance to complete the six-month internship free of charge.

    The two-day competition started in Turkestan and ended in Kentau.


