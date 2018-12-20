Hala China hosts ‘Silk, Tea and Celadon: An Intercultural Dialogue on the Silk Road' at City Walk

DUBAI. KAZINFORM Hala China, a joint initiative by Meraas and Dubai Holding, is hosting 'Silk, Tea and Celadon: An Intercultural Dialogue on the Silk Road', as part of the year-long activities aimed at enhancing trade and cultural relations between Dubai and China.

Running from 18th December 2018, to 15th January 2019, the month-long exhibition will showcase some of the most iconic symbols of Chinese culture and tradition. The event is being organised in partnership with the Zhejiang Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, which is renowned for being China's cultural centre and the birthplace of the country's ancient celadon pottery tradition, WAM reports.



The exhibition is supported by the People's Government of Longquan of Zhejiang Province, the China National Silk Museum and the China National Tea Museum. The exhibition will feature nearly 100 artefacts that demonstrate the skillful craftsmanship, bold imagination, and ingenious handiwork of Zhejiang's folk artists. This includes silk clothing and fashion, tea wares and tools used in traditional Chinese tea ceremonies, as well as exquisite celadon ceramics.



Speaking about the event, Sheikh Majid Al Mualla, Chairman of the Board of Directors at Hala China, said, "China is home to the world's most coveted cultural traditions that have a deep-rooted connection with its centuries-old history of trade. We believe this combination of commerce and culture presents a valuable opportunity for Dubai and China to build lasting synergies, giving us a greater understanding of the value our two nations deliver to each other. This is the essence of the Hala China initiative and what it aims to achieve."



"We are especially pleased to engage with the officials of the Zhejiang region for this special event and are hopeful it will set in motion new opportunities for meaningful partnership with each of the provinces of the People's Republic of China," he added.



Sally Yacoub, Chief Malls Officer, Meraas Holding, said, "We are pleased to host yet another remarkable event from the Hala China calendar at City Walk, which offers the ideal setting for celebrating Chinese culture and lifestyle experiences. The silk, tea and celadon exhibits offer a rare glimpse of China's social landscape that we believe will draw strong interest from Dubai's multinational resident and tourist population."



Launched in April 2018, Hala China complements Dubai's rich calendar of events with China-themed activities hosted at Meraas and Dubai Holding destinations. The novel initiative seeks to explore opportunities that encourage and facilitate economic development through tourism, trade and investment. To date, Hala China has partnered with key government ministries and companies in Dubai and China to organise events such as the Chinese Film Week, the China and Arab Intercity Culture and Tourism Forum as well as the first edition of Dubai Fashion Days, amongst others.